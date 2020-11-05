SPANX

Power Conceal-her High-waisted Mid-thigh Shorts

$72.00 $29.98

Talk about an all-over flawless finish! SPANX Power Conceal-Her® is made of lightweight, comfortable, double-layer fabric. The first layer has 360° shaping powers, and the second layer conceals lumps and bumps. If you're looking for the perfect canvas for your outfit, look no further! - High-waist design provides added tummy control - 360 ° double-layered fabric: the first layer does all of the shaping, and the second layer conceals - Built-in booty lift for a perky rear view - Lightweight fabric that feels like a dream - Non-binding leg finish for a smooth fabric-to-skin transition - Cotton gusset makes panties optional & eliminates VPL (Visible Panty Lines) - Support Level 2: Shape - A Firm Hug - Imported