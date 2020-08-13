Cal Exotics

Power Buddies Clitoral Tongue Vibrator

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Set tongues wagging with super-strength vibrations as you click the Power Buddies vibe into play. Divinely soft and tapered into a precision tip, the tongue laps into action for heavenly stimulation of your clitoris, peaking arousal in an instant. Ultra-powerful vibrations rattle right down the barrel of the bullet, so you can pleasure yourself with the tongue appendage or whip off the removable sleeve to take advantage of the super-smooth shaft. Slender enough to lie between you during sex and waterproof to lend a hand in the shower, this versatile vibe is a travel-friendly and discreet way to satisfy yourself. Wet your Power Buddies tongue with water-based lube before use for a realistic lick.