Ole Henriksen

Power Bright

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ole Henriksen

Power Bright is an at-home, professional-strength intensive brightening system with an unprecedented 25% Vitamin C Concentrate to help brighten skin and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The three steps—Moment of Truth™ 2-in-1 Polishing Sugar Mask, Truth 25% Vitamin C Concentrate and Uncover the Truth™ 3-in-1 Melting Cleanser—work in synergy to awaken and nourish a dull complexion in less than 30 minutes. After just one use, see luminosity restored and a brighter, youthful-looking Ole Glow™! Power Bright’s three-step system: POLISH: Moment of Truth 2-in-1 Polishing Sugar Mask, with sugar, honey and pomegranate seed powder, helps polish away dead, dull skin BRIGHTEN: Truth 25% Vitamin C Concentrate contains an unprecedented, stabilized form of ascorbic acid GLOW: As the last step in Power Bright, Uncover the Truth 3-in-1 Melting Cleanser, with rosehip fruit, cherry seed and sweet almond oils, helps activate the system and leaves skin feeling soft and supple Brightens Targets visible signs of aging In an independent consumer study on 40 women, after 8 weeks: 100% of users agree this product exfoliates skin and leaves skin soft and smooth. 100% of users agree this product improves skin texture. 97% of users agree this product leaves skin more radiant and brightens skin. 92% of users agree this product reveals youthful-looking skin. 82% of users agree this product diminished the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 82% of users agree this product diminishes the appearance of hyperpigmentation. 82% of users agree this product improves the appearance of sun-damaged skin.