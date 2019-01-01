The Kind Planet Company

Power Balm™

Red Palm Oil – Nourishes and hydrates. Handpicked by Sierra Leonean women, ours is super sustainable. Its rich orange colour reveals the presence of free radical fighting antioxidants in the forms of beta Carotene and rare tocotrienols and tocopherols with the highest vitamin A and E levels of any plant based oil. Shea Butter– Protects the skin barrier thanks to vitamin K and essential fatty acids, which help combat environmental toxins. Our Shea is hand crushed by a women’s collective in Ghana. Rosehip Oil – Repairs, restores, rejuvenates and replenishes as it is packed full of vitamins A, C, D and E and omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action aids in tissue and cell regeneration. Hemp Oil– Gentle and long adored by those looking to calm and balance oily or combination skin. Rich in essential fatty acids that plump and rejuvenate. Jojoba Oil – A natural emollient rich in Iodine, vitamin E and a vitamin B complex. Deeply moisturising and a star at removing excess dirt and oil, promoting balanced and healthy skin. Mandarin Essential Oil – Known as the sweetest and most calming citrus essential oil, it brightens skin and helps diminish the appearance of scars, age spots, and wrinkles. Frankincense Essential Oil – Helps to strengthen, add tone and elasticity to the skin while calming and reducing redness. Lavender Essential Oil – Long cherished due to its antioxidants, antimicrobial action and intensely calming properties. Free from all preservatives, parabens, synthetic fragrances and petrolatum; just 100% Organic goodness.