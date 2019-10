NYX Professional Makeup

Powder Puff Lippie Powder Lip Cream

$5.95 $3.17

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Pucker up and powder your pout! Featuring a pillowy cushion-applicator, our new Powder Puff Lippie Powder Lip Cream goes on mousse-y and sets to a powdery soft finish. Achieve a flush of color in eight vibrant shades—from warm peach to true red, and hot pink to cool plum—for an irresistible, just-kissed look.