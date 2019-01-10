Pulp Riot

Powder Lightener

Rapid lift powder bleach to lighten the hair in foil, on scalp and hair painting techniques. Powered by quinoa, a gluten-free vegan protein that provides mild bonding properties, so you can lift quickly without compromise. The protein protects and nourishes hair follicles from within; helps to bond split ends and prevent existing split ends from getting worse by passing through the cuticle, penetrating the cortex to equalize porosity and increase elasticity Nine essential amino acids act as natural strengtheners and protect the shaft of the hair, repair damaged hair and promote hair growth Rich in vitamin C, quinoa balances the production of natural oils to keep strands properly moisturized and reduce breakage due to tangling To be mixed with Pulp Riot developers 6, 10, 20, 30 or 40 volumes Vegan and cruelty-free.