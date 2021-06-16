MAC

Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour

Powder Kiss now includes a Liquid Lipcolour to give you that blurred, high-impact matte look. Experience a weightless kiss of color delivering ten hours of moisture. Its soft mousse-like texture evenly coats lips with just the right amount of comfortable color. This moisturizing matte formula provides excellent cushion, flexibility and wear that will leave lips looking and feeling soft all day. Features an hourglass-shaped applicator that perfectly hugs lips, filling in lines with a smoothing and blurring effect. You'll believe it when you feel it. WHAT IT DOES: Immediate and 10-hour moisture Blurs lines and smooths lips Long-wearing, 10 hours Soft-focus, blurred-colour effect Smooth, stay-true color, 10 hours Non-settling, non-creasing, non-flaking, non-drying HOW TO USE: Apply directly to lips with the hourglass-shaped applicator RESULTS: Consumer testing on 116 women after one week: 95% said it applied smoothly onto lips 94% said it left lips feeling soft and smooth upon application 92% said it was color-true throughout wear 91% said it left lips feeling moisturized upon application America's #1 Makeup Brand* America's #1 Lip Color Brand* *Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Unit Sales, Annual 2019 Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11022567