MAC

Powder Kiss Lip Set

$43.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Treat their lips to a weightless kiss of moisture-matte color with Powder Kiss Lipstick and Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in the deepened wine shade Burning Love. Powder Kiss Lipstick features a groundbreaking, soft-focus formula that conditions and hydrates lips, while Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour serves up a whipped, mousse-like texture that delivers non-drying, comfortable color. This limited-edition Mother's Day duo comes all wrapped up and ready to gift in exclusive baby-pink packaging.