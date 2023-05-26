Bar Keeper's Friend

Powder Cleanser (12 Oz)

$10.99 $10.26

cardboard Bar Keepers Friend powder cleanser is a grease remover and rust stain remover that powers through stains, hard water spots, tarnish, and grime. In the kitchen, use it as a pot and pan cleaner, on stainless steel sinks and cookware, on porcelain tile, and other surfaces. This scouring powder contains oxalyic acid, a natural abrasive found in plants, so it's safe to use on most surfaces. BKF cleanser is an effective cast iron sink cleaner, copper sink cleaner, and rust remover for metal. Looking for a stainless steel cleaner that's also a bathroom remover? You need Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser. Clean the shower, and use this cleanser as a soap scum remover for glass shower doors. The powerful degreaser agents in Barkeeper's Friend remove grease from oven doors, the stove top, and oven racks, and this product is an effective drip pan cleaner and grill degreaser. Use as a rust remover for metal and as a Corian countertop cleaner and polish. Bar Keepers Friend powder cleanser removes coffee stains, stains, hard water spots, and more. It's an effective grill degreaser and cleaner, because it can cut through baked-on food debris. For tough cleaning jobs, apply Barkeeper's Friend to a damp surface and add a bit of water to make a paste. Spread across the surface with a damp sponge, rubbing lightly, and rinse away cleanser after one minute. Repeat if necessary. Use this product for numerous cleaning tasks throughout the home. Our tried-and-true original formula powder cleanser has been making housecleaning easier for generations. That's because this cleaner is safe to use on a variety of surfaces: Corian countertops, brass fixtures, porcelain tubs and tile, cast iron sinks, stainless steel surfaces and sinks, copper, and more. Keep a can of cleanser in the kitchen and in the bathroom, along with a non-abrasive sponge and a soft cloth, for convenient access to cleaning supplies. Scrub your sink and banish stains with Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser, our original scouring powder. This rust remover and stainless steel cleaner is a low-odor cleanser with no harsh chemicals. The active ingredient in BKF cleanser is an all-natural plant-based acid that breaks up grease and grime. Use for kitchen cleaning tasks, bathroom scrubbing, on sporting equipment, and more. When done cleaning, store this cleanser in a dry spot, away from children and pets.