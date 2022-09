Kosas

Powder Brush

$34.00 $27.20

Kosas

Play > Precision Vegan, fluffy tapered brush that does so many things. It’s big enough for all-over blending, yet small enough to tuck into smaller areas around the nose and eyes. Creates the easiest application for both pressed or loose powder and is the ultimate finisher for any look. So soft, super comfy, we’re obsessed. Cruelty-free, pro-quality application