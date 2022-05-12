Anastasia Beverly Hills

Powder Bronzer

Skip the holiday and go straight to the glow with Anastasia Beverly Hills Powder Bronzer. Buildable yet weightless, this pressed bronzer has a matte finish and seamlessly blends into skin for a sunkissed, natural warmth. 6 shades means there’s something for a wide variety of skintones, and a large included mirror makes application easy. Why will I love Anastasia Beverly Hills Powder Bronzer? Pressed powder bronzer Matte finish Adds warmth and dimension to skin Buildable coverage Blends seamlessly Travel-friendly compact with included mirror Cruelty-free & vegan 10g How do I apply Anastasia Beverly Hills Powder Bronzer? Using a bronzer brush, apply to the cheekbones, temples, jawline and chin, or anywhere the sun naturally hits your face. For a lightly sunkissed look, use a shade 1-2 shades deeper than your skin tone, or 2-3 shades deeper for a more intense bronze.