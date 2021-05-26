Anastasia Beverly Hills

Powder Bronzer

Details & Care What it is: A bronzer presented in a range of naturally sun-kissed shades. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: This finely milled formula provides buildable coverage plus seamless blending. It's presented in a luxe compact with a large mirror. How to use: For a natural bronze, dust the bronzer onto the upper cheek plane, down the nose, chin and forehead using a large powder brush. For a tan glam, apply to the jawline, side of the nose, tip of the nose, temple, cheek and contour using a blush brush. 0.35 oz. Cruelty-free Item #5540952 Ingredients Boron Nitride, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Lauroyl Lysine, Dimethicone, Magnesium Stearate, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Isostearic Acid, Lecithin, Phenoxyethanol, Polyglyceryl-3 Polyricinoleate, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, May Contain/Peut Contenir: (+/-) Mica, Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891). Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging