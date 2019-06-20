Revlon

Powder Blush, Ravishing Rose

$6.91

Buy Now Review It

Revlon Powder Blush is a silky, lightweight, buildable blush available in 3 finishes- matte, satin, and shimmer. Color-true prismatic pigments create vibrant, multi-dimensional cheek color that looks freshly applied all day. Available in a variety of colorful shades, including a bronzer –– the perfect shade for every skin tone. Applicator brush included. Revlon is a global leader in cosmetics, hair color, fragrances, skincare, and beauty care products. One of the strongest consumer brand franchises in the world, Revlon’s products are sold in over 100 countries across six continents. Revlon revitalized the industry over the years with iconic nail and lip colors and with breakthrough technology like ColorStay transfer-resistant lipstick and makeup.