POW

Pow Expandable Travel Speaker

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Always be prepared for an impromptu dance party with this pocket-sized speaker. Small but mighty, it lets you bring big sound anywhere: Just expand to jam and collapse to jet. Attach to your phone (with included magnetic panel) and play house DJ, or throw it in a suitcase for tunes while you travel. Because roaming’s always more fun when you can rock out. Made in China.