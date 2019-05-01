Fenty

Quench your thirst for mouthwatering color. Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick “hugs” your lips in bold, luscious color and a juicy satin finish that make your pout pop. Born in seven hyper-vivid shades encased in made-to-match packaging, Poutsicle comes in an irresistible range of hues for all skin tones to show off. Get sassy in electrifying pinks and purples, or turn up in vibrant orange and blue. Ultra creamy, smooth, and lightweight, Poutsicle packs a punch of slick, tropical color that anyone can pull off.