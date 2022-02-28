Bodum

Coffee Maker With Permanent Filter

About the Filter Coffee Maker Pour Over BODUM's Pour Over coffee maker is the key to making richer, bolder coffee from the comfort of your home. Its design-led aesthetic is a stylish addition to any kitchen, but it's the resulting full-bodied, smooth tasting coffee with a robust aroma that will win your heart. Made from premium quality borosilicate glass that doesn't absorb taste or aroma, the beautifully shaped carafe is fitted with a permanent stainless steel filter for truly sustainable brewing. No wasteful paper filters that trap essential oils and flavor; just pure flavorsome coffee. Pour over brewing encourages a more mindful start to your day. This innovative, fuss-free filter coffee maker is simple to use and gives you ultimate control over your cup of joe. All you need is filter coffee grounds, hot water, four minutes of your day and a little Bodum magic – and you have all the ingredients for a delicious brew. This is pour over, perfected. Main Features & Benefits Innovative pour over coffee maker that makes barista-quality coffee at home. Made from premium borosilicate glass that's non-porous and doesn't absorb taste or aroma. Permanent stainless steel filter that produces a rich taste and robust aroma. Environmentally friendly brewing method – no paper filters or plastic capsules. Easy to use and easy to clean. Dishwasher safe. Made in Europe. How It Works How to brew delicious coffee with the filter coffee maker pour over: Place your pour over on a flat, heatproof, non-slip surface. Add fresh, filter ground coffee to the cone – we recommend one rounded teaspoon or one Bodum scoop for each cup/4oz water. Slowly pour hot (not boiling) water in a circular motion over the coffee grounds, until they're evenly saturated. Then pour additional hot water up to maximum capacity. Allow water to pass through the coffee into the borosilicate glass carafe (this takes around four minutes). Remove the filter, insert the plastic lid, and pour a great cup of joe. Use & Care Wash in warm, soapy water before first use and dry thoroughly. The glass carafe and stainless steel filter are dishwasher safe. Specification Item Number 11592-109 Shatter Proof No Color Cork Capacity 0.5 L Width (cm) 14.0 Height (cm) 14.5 Depth (cm) 12.1 EAN 699965336851 Design Line POUR OVER Material Stainless steel, plastic, borosilicate glass, silicone Instructions of Use User ManualView