Gucci

Poudre De Beauté Mat Naturel — Beauty Powder

Encased within a pale pink refillable click compact with GUCCI lettering, gold trim and a mirror, this buildable face powder creates a unified complexion to look naturally perfected. Offering a lightweight, visibly smooth texture the skin looks mattified with a natural finish. A brilliant combination of micro reflecting lamellar powders spread smoothly on the skin surface for a unified complexion, while emollient agents provide comfortable feel all day long. The powder is boosted by a delicate floral fragrance, enveloping the senses as it comes in to contact with the face. Natural to medium, buildable coverage How To Apply Face Powder: Apply with its soft sponge applicator with a foldable two material construction to allow for versatile application. When used alone, Poudre De Beauté Mat Naturel creates a unified, naturally perfected complexion. On top of foundation, it sets makeup perfectly with a smooth finish. Suitable for all skin types 150 ml Made in Italy