Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Zimmermann
Pouch Bag
$260.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Satin Optional chain strap Drawstring at top Weight: 3oz / 0.09kg Imported, China Style #ZIMME41746
Featured in 1 story
Zebra Print Is The Next Big Safari-Inspired Trend
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Jeu Illimité
Cherie Mini Bag
$240.00
from
Jeu Illimité
BUY
DETAILS
Les Petits Joueurs
Holly Heart Fur
$843.00
$590.00
from
Les Petits Joueurs
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Wristlet Handle Bucket Bag
$69.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Bienen-Davis
Règine Velvet-devoré Clutch Case
$1244.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Zimmermann
DETAILS
Zimmermann
Ruffle-trimmed Floral Belted Minidress
£780.66
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Zimmermann
Ruffle-trimmed Floral Belted Minidress
$950.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Zimmermann
Corsage Midi Dress
£1895.00
£758.00
from
Zimmermann
BUY
DETAILS
Zimmermann
Polka Dot Mesh Dress
£1050.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
More from Top Handle
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Croc Effect Top Handle Semi Circle Bag
$59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Sian Cow Mini Shoulder Bag
£29.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Little Liffner
Twisted Lizard-effect Leather Tote
£345.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Nane Bag
£304.29
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted