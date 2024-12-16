Sculpd

A predecessor to painted macaroni beads, these sand-cast trade beads are the real deal. 100% of net proceeds from this style will go towards Building Black Bed-Stuy, whose mission is to protect and preserve the black community in Bed Stuy and beyond by providing financial relief for black-owned businesses and organizations. Sand Cast beads are African trade beads originating from the Krobo tribe in Ghana in the late 1800’s. These antique beads are made by grinding up recycled glass into powder, then heating up the powder in a clay mold until the glass forms the desired shape. Many Krobo bead designs resemble the pattern of old Venetian trade beads. Decorative marks are applied by hand to the beads using a paste made of the glass powder, making each design completely one-of-a-kind. These beads continue to play a large role in Krobo rituals of birth, coming of age, marriage, and death. Antique African Trade Beads made of sand glass. Originally strung on 38" raffia and can be worn delicately as is. We offer beads to be restrung on a metallic cord at 24" or 30" with a clasp for a longer lifespan.