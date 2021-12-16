Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Gift Cards

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pottery Barn

Give the gift they want. A gift card from Pottery Barn makes the perfect gift. Arrives with your personal message in a special gift envelope. Gift card available to ship UPS 2-Day for a $10.00 charge if order is placed by 9am PT Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Can be redeemed at any of our Pottery Barn stores, online or by phone. For added flexibility, our gift cards are also redeemable at Pottery Barn Kids, PBteen, Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, West Elm and Mark & Graham. Gift Cards are not eligible for returns or exchanges. View terms and conditions. If you are the recipient of a gift card, you can check your balance or redeem your card online.