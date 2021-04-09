Bloomscape

Potted Lavender Tree

As beautiful as it is sweet-smelling, the Lavender Tree has delightful aromatic leaves and blooms atop a tall, thin stem. The perfect gift for Mother’s Day that anyone will love. The Lavender Tree will thrive in bright light to full sun, and in the summer, feel free to move your Lavender outdoors where it can enjoy the bright sunshine and fresh air. Your Lavender Tree will be in bloom for two to three months upon arrival if kept in bright sunlight. After blooming ends, your Lavender Tree will not produce more blooms until the following spring. Throughout the year, your Lavender Tree may rebloom if placed in bright sunlight year-round.