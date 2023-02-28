Pott'd

Pott’d™ Home Air-dry Clay Pottery Kit

Start your clay journey today! New and improved Pott'd kits include everything you need to create your own unique clay creations at home. The perfect creative, mental health-enhancing gift for yourself or a loved one. Pott'd is perfect for: ❤️ Date night 🙂 Fun with friends 🎨 Or solo creative time Great for beginners: 🙅🏼‍♀️ No pottery studio needed 🙅🏾‍♀️ No pottery wheel needed 🙅🏻‍♀️ No pottery kiln or fire needed All you need is: 🪨 Our clay 🤲 Your hands 💡 Some creative ideas (and we even help with those!) Each Kit includes everything you need to get creating straight away: ✔ 2 x Bags of eco-friendly, premium Pott'd air-dry clay (1kg each). Our clay is soft, supple and air dries naturally without cracking in 24-48 hours. No need to fire in a kiln. Your pottery kit includes enough clay for 8-10 average sized creations, or 2-4 large ones. ✔ 5 x Wooden pottery tools for sculpting, carving, shaping, and cutting. And a potter’s sponge for smoothing—all packed in a reusable fabric tool bag. ✔ 8 x Premium acrylic Pott'd Paints and 2x bristle paint brushes—one large for coverage and one fine for detailing. ✔ 1 x Base Coat and Gloss Varnish for that professional finish! ✔ 1 x Pott’d Quick-Start Guide with multiple step by step instructions and inspiration to create a variety of pottery pieces. Creating with clay and getting your hands dirty is a sensory experience that relaxes your mind and allows you to disconnect from the world for a moment and connect with your inner child artist. it's: 😌 Calming 🍃 Soothing 🧘🏼‍♀️ Relaxing 🙆🏻‍♀️ And great for your mental health.