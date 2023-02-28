United States
Pott'd
Pott’d™ Home Air-dry Clay Pottery Kit
£30.00
At Etsy
Start your clay journey today! New and improved Pott'd kits include everything you need to create your own unique clay creations at home. The perfect creative, mental health-enhancing gift for yourself or a loved one. Pott'd is perfect for: ❤️ Date night 🙂 Fun with friends 🎨 Or solo creative time Great for beginners: 🙅🏼♀️ No pottery studio needed 🙅🏾♀️ No pottery wheel needed 🙅🏻♀️ No pottery kiln or fire needed All you need is: 🪨 Our clay 🤲 Your hands 💡 Some creative ideas (and we even help with those!) Each Kit includes everything you need to get creating straight away: ✔ 2 x Bags of eco-friendly, premium Pott'd air-dry clay (1kg each). Our clay is soft, supple and air dries naturally without cracking in 24-48 hours. No need to fire in a kiln. Your pottery kit includes enough clay for 8-10 average sized creations, or 2-4 large ones. ✔ 5 x Wooden pottery tools for sculpting, carving, shaping, and cutting. And a potter’s sponge for smoothing—all packed in a reusable fabric tool bag. ✔ 8 x Premium acrylic Pott'd Paints and 2x bristle paint brushes—one large for coverage and one fine for detailing. ✔ 1 x Base Coat and Gloss Varnish for that professional finish! ✔ 1 x Pott’d Quick-Start Guide with multiple step by step instructions and inspiration to create a variety of pottery pieces. Creating with clay and getting your hands dirty is a sensory experience that relaxes your mind and allows you to disconnect from the world for a moment and connect with your inner child artist. it's: 😌 Calming 🍃 Soothing 🧘🏼♀️ Relaxing 🙆🏻♀️ And great for your mental health.