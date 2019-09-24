Peter Thomas Roth

Potent-c™ Vitamin C Power Serum

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveAn anti-aging and brightening treatment featuring 20 percent THD ascorbatea mega-potent, ultra-stable form of vitamin C. Solutions for:- Uneven skin tone- Fine lines and wrinkles- Loss of firmness and elasticityIf you want to know more Potent-C™ Power Serum unleashes the strength of THD ascorbate, an ultra-stable scientific breakthrough ingredient 50 times more powerful than traditional vitamin C. Packed with a jaw-dropping concentration of 20 percent vitamin C, the serums efficacy is amplified by the addition of two ultra-powerful antioxidants (three percent vitamin E and two percent ferulic acid), delivering a complete and advanced anti-aging, firming, and brightening treatment. This rich moisturizing serum is a must to help improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, firmness, uneven skin tone, texture, and brightness. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product is fragrance-free and non-irritating.