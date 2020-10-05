Peter Thomas Roth

Potent-c Power Serum

$98.00 $83.30

Product Description The future of Vitamin C has arrived. Potent-C Power Serum unleashes the strength of THD Ascorbate, an ultra-stable scientific breakthrough ingredient 50 X more powerful than traditional Vitamin C. Packed with a jaw-dropping concentration of 20% THD Ascorbate, the serum’s performance is boosted by the addition of two ultra-powerful antioxidants (3% Vitamin E and 2% Ferulic Acid), delivering a complete and advanced formula for aging, firming and brightening concerns. This rich moisturizing serum is a must to help improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, firmness, uneven skin tone, texture and brightness. Fragrance-free. Brand Story An influential segment leader in the beauty industry, Peter Thomas Roth corners the clinical market as a groundbreaking, results-focused innovator committed to his brand philosophy: Breakthrough formulas. Astonishing results.