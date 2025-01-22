Peter Thomas Roth

Potent-c Power Serum

C$127.10

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

20% THD Ascorbate is 50X more potent than traditional Vitamin C, helping to improve the look of uneven skin tone, texture, firmness, fine lines, and wrinkles. Hyaluronic Acid helps improve hydration by attracting and retaining up to 1,000 times its weight in water from the moisture in the air. Fragrance-free and non-irritating. 1 fl oz. Revolve Style No. PTHO-WU29. Manufacturer Style No. 15 01 049. Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use.