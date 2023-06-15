Ellen Merchant

Style No. 80560261; Color Code: 000 Designed by Ellen Merchant in exclusive collaboration with Anthropologie, this handy pot holder adds a splash of color to your kitchen. Exclusively for Anthropologie Cotton Machine wash Imported Dimensions 9"L, 7.5"W Ellen Merchant Based in London, Ellen Merchant is a decorative artist, designer, and printmaker inspired by a love of antique textiles and botanical forms. Paying homage to the British Arts & Crafts movement, each hand-drawn print from her studio showcases original patterns, traditional craft skills, and colorfully vibrant designs.