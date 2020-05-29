BackEmbrace

Posture Corrector For Men And Women

$59.99

FIX POSTURE AND RELIEVE TENSION - Get instant relief from back pain, tension and strain caused by poor back posture. BackEmbrace provides effective posture support as it gently pulls your shoulders into proper alignment leaving you feeling lifted and more energized. ADJUSTABLE SEAMLESS FIT UNDER OR OVER CLOTHES – BackEmbrace was created after trying everything on Amazon. While other posture supports are bulky, uncomfortable, irritating to the skin, and cheaply made, BackEmbrace contours to your body with premium soft materials for a seamless, slim fit. Machine Washable. WALK, SIT AND STAND IN ALIGNMENT – Improve your posture while you do almost anything. The unique split-strap system provides varying levels of support and snugs around your shoulders like a gentle embrace. More stylish, lightweight, and breathable, BackEmbrace back corrector for women is made with premium woven material that is soft against your skin. STABILITY IN EVERY AREA OF YOUR LIFE – 20-30 minute increments is all you need to give your body time to adjust and shift into better alignment. Posture strap revents tech neck and slouching by stabilizing the shoulders. Perfect for computer work, walking, driving, and exercising. Wonderful for new moms. Effective back support for men and women, in every lifestyle from active to sedentary. HIGH QUALITY PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA – Designed and manufactured in the USA. BackEmbrace is made with high-quality, long-lasting materials. This posture brace is an effective orthopedic device— it just doesn’t look like one. Woman-owned business, manufactured in small quantities, and made with love. An AMAZING Posture Solution BackEmbrace Giving YOU a Happy & Healthier Life - 100% MADE IN THE USA By gently retracting your shoulders into proper alignment, this shoulder brace works instantly to improve your posture while you sit, stand, walk or do just about anything. Like a gentle embrace, BackEmbrace adjustable back support helps to relieve tension and strain in the upper back, neck and shoulders, leaving you f