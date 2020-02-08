Frida

Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit

$49.99

The bathroom recovery regimen you won’t want to pee without. Contains everything you need to jump-start recovery during those first few visits to the bathroom. • RECOVERY FOR EVERY BATHROOM TRIP: Each product delivers postpartum relief for the perineal area. • EASY ACCESS CADDY: Keeps everything mom needs for each bathroom trip within reach. • POSTPARTUM RECOVERY REGIMEN: For postpartum care, this kit includes steps 2 - 5 of the Frida Mom 5-step Postpartum Recovery Regimen to cool, absorb, soothe and relieve pain in the perineal area. • REGISTRY GO-TO: This is the starter kit moms-to-be or new moms need to make it through those painful first few weeks of recovery. WHAT’S INSIDE ○ Disposable Postpartum Underwear (4 pairs) - Size Regular, Waist 28" - 42" ○ Instant Ice Maxi Pads (4 pads) ○ Perineal Cooling Pad Liners (24 witch hazel liners) ○ Perineal Healing Foam (net 5 fl. oz.) ○ Toilet-top storage caddy