Poster Girl
Poster Girl Miranda Dress
£115.00
At Flannels
The Miranda Dress from poster Girl is an ultra feminine piece that takes your night out attire to the next level. Featuring psychedelic swirl lace' fabric in a stretch polyamide mix, cut out crystal heart detailing with a tassel hemline, crafted from softly spun yarn for maximum comfort. The brand logo is to the back - this dress is loved by many celebrities including to Dua Lipa.