Smart Recovery-After pregnancy most women have some degree of abdominal separation and weak, stretched out core muscles. It is recommended to wear the FITsplint for up to 4-6 weeks post-partum and then do correct core exercises (5 included!) to help shorten and strengthen the core muscles and tissue effectively. Get your total inner core strength, shape and function back! SIZING Measure across belly button for correct sizing. Material will stretch a little with use. Designed by a Pre & Post Natal Trainer and Mom of 3.