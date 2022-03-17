Post-it

Post-it Lined Notebook – Warm Circle Spectrum

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Meet Noted by Post-it Brand, a collection of delightfully designed desktop accessories to help inspire, wrangle and commemorate life’s most notable moments. This fun notebook featuring a pattern of pink and red circles is ready to capture all your notes while looking great in your work space. 5.75 in. x 8.5 in., 120 Pages, lined, with an area on top of each page for bullet journaling and list-making. Soft cover and backing, with layflat binding. -Notebook - Warm Circle Spectrum, 8.5 in. x 5.75 in. -Noted by Post-it Brand, desktop accessories to help inspire, wrangle and commemorate life’s most notable moments. -Perfect for note-taking in any class, meeting, or use as a personal journal. -Soft cover and backing, with layflat binding. -120 Pages, Lined, with an area on top of each page for bullet journaling and list-making. -Mix and match with other Noted by Post-it Brand products for a work space that reflects you and your color palette. -Manufacturer part number: NTD-N58-WCS