Aveeno

Positively Smooth Moisturizing Shave Gel With Aloe

$6.16

Aveeno Positively Smooth Moisturizing Shave Gel will help naturally minimize the appearance of unwanted hair with continued use. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, this formula contains soy, aloe, Vitamin E and conditioners helps you shave less often with continued use and helps prevent nicks, cuts, and razor bumps. The moisturizing ingredients and vitamins help soften and condition hair, making it easier to get a close, smooth shave while helping prevent shaving irritation. This creamy shave gel rinses clean and has a light, natural scent. Indications:Skin Care Concern: Razor BurnIngredients:Ingredients: Water, palmitic acid, tiriethanolamine, isopentane, sorbitol, stearic acid, sorbitan stearate, glycerin, isobutane, glycine soja (soybean) seed extract, benzyl alcohol, fragrance, sunflower seed oil glyceride, dimethicone PEG-8 benzoate, hyroxyethylcellulose, phenoxyethanol, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, methylparaben, propylparaben, panthenol, tocopheryl acetate, ethylparaben, glycine soja (soybean) seed protein extract, allantoin, aloe barbadensis leaf juice.