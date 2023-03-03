Aveeno

Positively Radiant Oil-free Makeup Removing Wipes

25-count package of Aveeno Positively Radiant Oil-Free Makeup Removing Face Wipes to gently and effectively remove oil, dirt, and makeup - even waterproof mascara - that can leave skin looking dull and tired Facial cleansing wipes gently cleanse your face in one easy step without over-drying or dulling skin, revealing softer-looking skin that appears fresh, awake and luminous Nourishing face wipes contain a moisture-rich soy extract to help even skin tone and texture, revealing brighter and more radiant looking skin. Plus, the gentle formula is oil-free and non-comedogenic, making them great for daily use Both dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, these makeup removing wipes are gentle enough to use around the sensitive eye area and are suitable for contact lens wearers The Positively Radiant Collection is designed to enhance natural radiance and give you lit-from-within glow. Aveeno uses nature's goodness of nature and the power of science to keep skin healthy looking and balanced Oil-free Aveeno Positively Radiant Makeup Removing Face Wipes easily remove oil, dirt, bacteria, and makeup - even waterproof mascara - that can leave skin looking dull and tired. These nourishing makeup remover wipes combine moisture-rich soy extract with gentle facial cleansers to help leave your skin looking smooth, fresh, awake, and luminous. Facial cleansing wipes are dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested to be gentle enough to use around the sensitive eye area, even for contact lens wearers. These disposable, pre-moistened daily makeup wipes are oil-free and non-comedogenic, so they won't clog pores as they cleanse skin. The Aveeno Positively Radiant Collection is designed to enhance your natural radiance and give you a lit-from-within glow. Each soy enriched skincare product targets even tone and texture. Aveeno uses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin healthy looking and balanced.