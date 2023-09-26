Aveeno

Positively Radiant Makeup Removing Wipes

$10.99 $7.69

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Details Benefits Aveeno Positively Radiant Oil-Free Makeup Removing Facial Cleansing Wipes for dull looking skin Gentle face wipes cleanse skin while removing dirt, oil, bacteria, makeup & waterproof mascara Daily wipes specially formulated to help even skin tone and texture, revealing softer-looking skin Formulated with moisture-rich soy extract this formula leaves skin looking fresh, awake & luminous Face wipes are gentle enough for the sensitive eye area & are suitable for contact lens wearers Nourishing makeup remover wipe formula will leave skin feeling soothed and more balanced These cleansing towelettes are oil-free and non-comedogenic to cleanse skin without blocking pores Aveeno uses nature's goodness and the power of science to keep skin healthy looking and balanced Key Ingredients These nourishing makeup remover wipes combine moisture-rich soy extract with gentle facial cleansers to help leave your skin looking smooth, fresh, awake, and luminous How To Use Lift lid, remove one wipe and gently wipe over entire face, including eye area. There is no need to rinse. To protect wipes from drying out, immediately close lid after each use. Dispose of wipe in trash receptacle (do not flush). Ingredients Water, Isononyl Isononanoate, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Isostearyl Palmitate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hexylene Glycol, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Phenoxyethanol, Sucrose Cocoate, Fragrance, Carbomer, PEG-4 Laurate, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Chrysanthemum Parthenium (Feverfew) Flower/Leaf/Stem Juice, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Glycerin, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract.