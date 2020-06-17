Aveeno

Positively Mineral Sensitive Sunscreen Lotion Spf 50

Help protect your skin from the sun's damaging UVA/UVB rays with Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50. Specially designed for sensitive body and facial skin, this hypoallergenic sunscreen is nonirritating and fragrance-, paraben-, phthalate-, and dye-free. The lightweight non-comedogenic sunscreen dries sheer with a matte finish for a clean, oil-free feel. Containing naturally-sourced 100% zinc oxide active ingredient, and nourishing oat, the fast-absorbing formula is both sweat-resistant and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so you spend less time reapplying. Its TSA-friendly travel size means you can take the daily facial sunscreen wherever you go. For best results, apply Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen 15 minutes before sun exposure, and reapply at least every two hours.