Bluetooth® Wireless Connectivity
40mm Driver
10 - 12 Hour Play Time
Wireless Controls on Right Ear-cup
Noise isolating In-Line 1-Button Microphone on Cable
Comfortable + Foldable On-ear Design
Removable Tangle-free Braided Cable
Wood and Aluminum Construction
Big drivers, soft ear cushions, precision sound, Positive Vibration 2 Wireless headphone is an instant classic and lifestyle essential. It’s available in a range of vibrant colors and cool styles with a 10-12 hour battery life. Featuring a 40mm dynamic driver with aluminum ear cups, the sleek design and accessible price point make it the ideal wireless companion.