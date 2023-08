Adams Media

Positive Vibes Wall Collage Kit

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 84369263; Color Code: 000 Create a statement wall display with this set of 60 4"x6" poster cards featuring retro-inspired designs. 2023, Adams Media. Size - 60 pages - Dimensions: 6.5"l x 4.5"w x 1.7"h