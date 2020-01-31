Urban Outfitters

Position Of The Day Playbook By Nerve.com

$12.95

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Grab a partner and get adventurous with this guidebook featuring 366 sex positions - one for every day, even on leap years! Some things were meant to be tried at home and this guide includes all the deets, from how many calories are burned during each particular situation to hazards and benefits, plus what equipment you might need to make the magic happen (rocking chairs, pull-up bars, cowboy hats and even good ol' fashioned beds). A notes section helps compare + cont...