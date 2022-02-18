POSESHE

Plus Size Deep V Neck Bodycon Wrap Dress With Front Slit

Polyester,Spandex,Rayon Tie closure Machine Wash Note :The WHITE color is a little bit see through, pairing a nude,lighter color underwear or a slip with it would be better. This plus size dresses are for plus size women. They show off your curves and make you look sexy and elegant. Size:Large(US12-14),X-Large(US 16-18),XX-Large(US 20-22),3X-Large(US 24),4X-Large(US 26) The silky stretch fabric dress elegantly flatters your curves while the ruching in the mid-section masks any tummy troubles. This seductive dress is finished off with a complimenting crossover sweetheart neckline for added appeal. This lightweight and fashionable plus size long sleeve short Dress is suitable for Party,daily, vacation, work,outdoor, travel.This stylish dress is simply an amazing choice for autumn,and winter !