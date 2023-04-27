Lovehoney

Posable Rechargeable Vibrating Strapless Strap-on

$79.99 $67.99

Dive into penetration heaven with this vibrating strapless strap-on. Made from unbelievably soft silicone, the rippled, bendy shaft and posable pony stimulate you both simultaneously. Switch on the vibes to turn those waves of pleasure into tidal waves. The textured shaft measures 6.5 inches in internal length, with a satisfying 4.5 inches of girth. The rippled design perfectly complements your intimate contours, offering a delightful internal massage. The shaft and pony are totally posable, so you can get the perfect angle and hit the right spots with ease. The strap-on features a removable bullet vibrator (two toys in one!), which offers 3 speeds and 7 vibration patterns. Better yet, this toy is completely rechargeable, so no need for batteries. To use, coat the pony and shaft with water-based lube and insert the pony gently. You can now penetrate your partner while using the button on the bullet vibe to explore the vibration settings.