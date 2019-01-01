Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
Article&
Portrait Minaudiere
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Article&
Featured in 1 story
Your Guide To Finding The Right Evening Clutch
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Matt & Nat
Abiko Fold Over Clutch With Hand Grab
$117.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Loeil
Siena Bag
$92.00
from
Loeil
BUY
DETAILS
Whistles
Olivia Leather Strap Zip Clutch Bag
$135.28
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Tevolio
Satin Checkered Clutch
$29.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Article&
DETAILS
Article&
Paloma Lucite Purse
£90.13
from
Article&
BUY
DETAILS
Article&
Reversible Shearling Coat
$140.00
from
Article&
BUY
DETAILS
Article&
Stela Bubblegum Knit Dress
$115.00
from
Article&
BUY
DETAILS
Article&
Paloma Lucite Purse
$115.00
from
Article&
BUY
More from Clutches
DETAILS
Stephanie Johnson
Miami Medium Zip Closure Makeup Bag
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kayu
Jane Rattan Clutch
£236.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Serpui Marie
Wicker Clutch
£215.34
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Woven Straw Seashell Clutch Bag
£35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
Looking For A Swimsuit That Fits Your Vibe & Your Body Type? Take...
Let's be real: Finding that perfect swimsuit — you know, the one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and ready for whatever — is no easy feat. But
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Topshop Is Closing All Its U.S. Stores
Topshop announced a major shake-up today. According to BBC, the British retailer is shuttering 23 stores throughout the UK and all of its 11 Topshop and
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted