Jiggy

Portrait Design 091 Puzzle (800 Pieces)

Artist: Natasha Cunningham Natasha is a Jamaican designer and illustrator. In her popular portrait-a-day series, she combines an "exploration of color, elements and photography", and each portrait serves as “a celebration, interpretation, documentation or story of a person/persons which can sometimes take on a figurative meaning”. Natasha is based in Kingston and works at a digital design agency. Size: 800 pieces Puzzle dimensions: 17.5 x 23.5 inches Box dimensions: 5.6 x 5.6 x 11.6 inches Each JIGGY puzzle comes in a reusable glass jar and includes a tube of puzzle glue, a straight-edge tool to spread the glue and a print of the art to follow. Follow Natasha @aboutnatlife