Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Reformation

Porto Sandal

$218.00
At Reformation
For being fancy when its like 87 with 90% humidity. This is a heeled sandal with three braided straps across the front and a wrap tie at the ankle. The Porto features a low, 2" heel and pairs well with the Jess Dress and Maxine Dress.
Featured in 1 story
Reformation Is Officially Making Footwear
by Eliza Huber