WP

Porter Lunch Bowl

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

The Porter Bowl is a durable plastic lunch bowl that features a protective nonslip exterior, rigid plastic lid and snap-tight silicone strap Perfect for transporting your salad, grain bowl or leftovers - wherever life may take you Materials: BPA-Free Plastic and Silicone Dimensions: 7.5" Diameter, 2.875" Tall Capacity: 4 3/8 cups (1 liter) Product is designed for gentle transit; Opening not seal-tight The Porter Bowl is a durable plastic lunch bowl that features a protective nonslip exterior, rigid plastic lid and snap-tight silicone strap. Perfect for transporting your salad, grain bowl or leftovers - wherever life may take you.