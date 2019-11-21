Furtuna Skin

Porte Per La Vitalitá

$185.00

At Furtuna Skin

PORTE PER LA VITALITÀ $185 Face & Eye Serum Dual-use concentrate rejuvenates both the face and eye area with a proprietary blend of potent wild-foraged organic botanicals from Sicily. This supercharged serum lifts, reduces puffiness, evens tone, and protects skin's youth as it enlivens luminosity, making it the gateway to vitality for skin. 30 ml. Clinically proven to block free radical damage by 100% Clinically tested for eye safety Hypoallergenic and fragrance free Cruelty-Free and Vegan Complimentary Shipping on all US Orders Made in Italy