Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTech & Gadgets
Facebook

Portal From Facebook - Smart, Hands-free Video Calling With Alexa Built-in

$199.99
At Amazon
Connecting through Portal feels less like being on a video call and more like being in the same room, even when you’re far apart. And Portal makes it easier to connect more regularly with the most important people in your life.
Featured in 2 stories
The Gift Guide To Every Parent In Your Life
by Ray Lowe
You Simply Won't Find These Amazon Gifts Yourself
by Ray Lowe