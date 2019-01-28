Ultimate Ears

Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

$100.00 $30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

The WONDERBOOM is a portable little speaker by Ultimate Ears that will have you wondering how it could produce such a big, crisp, bass-filled sound! Easy to use, just tap a button to play, pause or skip songs. Finished with a waterproof shell and loop at the top so you can easily take it from hanging in the shower to a day trip to the beach and everywhere in between. Re-charges via USB port and plays continuously for up to 10 hours.