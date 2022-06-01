Alleyoop

Portable Travel Razors

$16.00 $14.00

Portable, all-in-one travel razor designed for touch ups and missed spots on-the-go. Stash it in your purse, car, gym bag, travel bag (TSA approved), etc. Refillable components include a water spray bottle, a Shea Butter moisturizing bar, and two triple-blade razor cartridges. Contains two sharp triple-blade, razor cartridges for a clean, close shave. Each razor cartridge includes a lubricating pre-shave strip formulated with Chamomile and Olive Oil for a soft finish. The moisturizing bar is packed with Coconut Oil, Shea Butter and Cocoa Butter for silky smooth skin. Gentle enough for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin.