Fenty Beauty

Portable Touch Up Brush 130

$24.00 $16.00

INSTANT FILTER EFFECT. MAGNETIZED AND ALWAYS ON STANDBY. Give it to me quick: A magnetic on-the-go travel powder brush that conveniently attaches to the bottom of its touch-up partner, Invisimatte Blotting Powder , for an instant filter effect that’s always on standby. Tell me more: Turn up and touch up with the ultimate on-the-go blotting powder touch up brush. Custom-made to pair with Invisimatte Blotting Powder , the Portable Touch Up Brush has a retractable design and magnetic panel, so it snaps right in to the bottom of the powder compact, always there when you need it. It's your perfect travel makeup brush! Slanted, soft synthetic bristles provide extra surface area for applying Invisimatte Blotting Powder–perfect for quick fixes and a mattifying, instant-filter effect. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free.