FAQsQ: My blender is fully charged, but I cannot start it. Why is that happening?A: Please make sure that the transparent cup is twisted to the point where two triangles are aligned, and the "BEEP" sound is heard. If the device has not been used within 30 minutes after aligning, you need to re-twist the cup to hear the "BEEP" sound again. Q: Why can't I find the silicon ring in the blender?A: Our product has two silicon sealing rings. One is located at the bottom of the plastic cup- another one is located at the bottom of the motor part around the blades. Since the silicon rings are the same color as the device itself, it might be hard to locate them at first. Once it gets loose or falls out, place it back and press till it sits tightly. Q: Which type of charger should I use?A: Please use 5V 2A adapter for charging the blender. 5V 1A could be used as well- however, the charging speed would be slower. Do not use 9V or 12V- such adapter might damage the product. Q: It shows that my blender is fully charged, but it can only be used 2 to 3 times or runs down quickly when blending. Why does that happen?A: The main reason for that is because the blender has probably been fully discharged before charging it again. Once that happens, the battery would fall into a "sleep mode" and requires over 12 hours of charging to reactivate it. If that does not help, please contact the Cozibot support. Q: What is the best way to maintain the battery?A: Please charge the blender once only one indicating section (out of four) remains lit up. Press the start button once to see the remaining power. Do not wait until the battery is fully discharged since that might cause the battery to fall into a "sleep mode". If the blender is not used often, please recharge it once a month to maintain the battery.Package includes one blender, one ice cube tray, one carrying bag, one USB cord